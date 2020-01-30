After listening to numerous public statements opposing their previous decision to proceed with planned smart-meter upgrades, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) city commissioners were clearly frustrated with the position they found themselves in during their Wednesday, January 29 special meeting. Although receiving heartfelt citizen comments about potential health concerns, alternative approaches and other valid questions, board members recognized they could not support the proposed ordinance (No. 711) seeking a reversal of the commission’s action and a ten-year moratorium for any introduction of smart-meter technology, nor an accompanying resolution (No. 28 2019/2020) calling for a special election.
Following public comments, city attorney Jay Rubin stressed the commission had already approved a professional contract on August 27, 2019, subsequently signed the measure and set the planned electrical system smart-meter upgrade in motion.
With confirmation that a termination clause time limit had already elapsed, Rubin indicated any effort to forego the contract would result in a legal decision against the city, expenses for equipment and materials already acquired for the upgrade an other potential penalties.
Aside from this concern, the city attorney said the proposed ordinance as written, would unduly bind future commissions through the recommended ten-year moratorium, and would not be enforceable. He said the same held true for the accompanying resolution, noting that passage of the measure by voters would also present commissioners with an unenforceable situation.
