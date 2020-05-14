Truth or Consequences City Commission members gathered for a regular meeting Wednesday, May 13 and attended to several primary issues on the morning’s agenda.
Perhaps most on the minds of city residents was a draft back-to-work plan, which the board approved in a special May 4 session. As at that time, commissioners noted the standing resolution would require changes to assure compliance with COVID-19 health policies, which Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was expected to modify later Wednesday afternoon. No action was taken regarding the back-to-work resolution, however, mayor Sandra Whitehead did appoint commissioners Amanda Forrister and Randall Aragon to head up an ad hoc committee to assure public input would be incorporated into any future decision the board might render in this regard.
Commissioners moved on to postpone two scheduled board appointments, after agreeing that additional information should be reviewed before the actions were endorsed. Board members also set aside decisions regarding future commission meeting times and procedures.
With an unanimous vote, commissioners approved publication of an ordinance, which seeks an economic development agreement for the establishment of a cannabis production facility. This project promises to bring a minimum of 50 new jobs to the community and board members were told the arrangement would be similar in structure to the city’s previous agreement supporting development of the Truth or Consequences Brewery.
In other action, commissioners approved a contract extension for continued audit processes, and accepted COVID-19 related funding to assist airport operations.
