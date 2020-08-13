The Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Public Utility Advisory Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday evening, August 17. This session will convene at 5:30 p.m. in the city commission’s chambers, 405 West Third Avenue.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 health precautions, in-person attendance will be limited.
To assure community access, the evening’s meeting will also be available via telephone connection at +1(408) 650-3123 (Access Code 783-035-341)
The PUAB’s August 17 session may further be joined by computer, tablet, or smartphones by visiting the established website (https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/783035341). Anyone who is new to the GoToMeetiing format is encouraged to get the available app by visiting https://gotomeeting.com/install/783035341.
•NOTE: The August 17 PUAB session is scheduled to be preceded by a gathering of the city’s Impact Fee Board at 5 p.m.
Additional information about the PUAB meeting, or the gathering of Impact Fee Board officials may be obtained through the city clerk’s office, 505 Sims Street, 894-6673. Further details may also be found by visiting the city’s website, www.torcnm.org.
