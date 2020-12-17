With unanimous approval December 16, the Truth or Consequences City Commission finalized a resolution one-million dollar Colonias grant/loan agreement, which will assure street renovations following a planned water system upgrade project set to begin in the coming months. The city accepted a $100,000 loan, which will be paired with a generous Colonias grant of $900,000. City manager Morris Madrid said scheduled loan would come with zero interest and that repayment would be made in annual installments of $5,000, over a 20-year period. However, he suggested the debt would likely be resolved much sooner.
The December 16 commission session further included a selection of three priority projects, that were to be submitted to Sierra County’s legislative representatives in a virtual meeting scheduled for the following morning. Looking to present projects that are vital and/or most likely to gain legislative support, commissioners ultimately settled on three primary objectives. The city’s top request will be to fund the Foch Street renovation project, which the city manager said was “shovel ready.” Commissioners will follow this with a request for funding to complete a long-overdue master drainage plan of the city. The commission’s third priority will be the development of a new multigenerational swimming pool/community recreation center complex. While supporting the pool project’s initial concept, commissioners agreed considerable planning would be necessary before any final decisions could be rendered.
