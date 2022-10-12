While proceeding with a scheduled public hearing and accepting two statements of opposition to proposed revisions to the city’s Customer Generated Renewable Energy Program (Ordinance No.735), members of the Truth or Consequences City Commission decided to postpone consideration of the measure Wednesday, October 12. Board members sought clarification regarding a provision that would require the municipality to purchase excess energy from customer generation systems, only when such energy might be needed. It was also recognized that commissioners Destiny Mitchell and Merry Jo Fahl were absent from the morning’s session and board members expressed a desire for the full commission to participate in discussion before a final decision is rendered.
•In other action, commissioners approved a contract to assist the city’s water/wastewater department with necessary supervision, okayed a renewed agreement with Bartoo Sand & Gravel, and endorsed a proposed agreement with the Village of Williamsburg for law enforcement and animal control services.
