Beginning this Friday, May 6, the Truth or Consequences municipal swimming pool will be opening their gates for an open swim session from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. Although the pool will close Saturday, May 7 for the city’s annual Fiesta celebration, open swim sessions will also be scheduled for Saturday afternoons from 4:30 to 7:30 as well.
Recent policy revisions have also eliminated the need to reserve time for lap swimming. Further information about these schedule changes and/or other questions about the municipal swimming pool’s operations is available through the City Clerk’s Office, 505 Sims Street, 575-894-6673, as well as through the municipal swimming pool’s office, 775 Daniels Street, 575-894-6151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.