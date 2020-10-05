During their October 5 regular meeting, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) municipal swimming pool manager Kyle Blacklock told members of the city’s parks and recreation advisory board that the facility is poised to reopen with a limited schedule in the very near future. The only present hurdle is securing a certified lifeguard staff. Blacklock said one applicant was under consideration, and indicated he was still looking for at least three candidates to fill the available part-time posts.
Anyone interested in joining the lifeguard team is encouraged to contact the City Clerk’s Office, 505 Sims Street, 894-6673 for more information.
•Advisory board members were also told the Ralph Edwards Park renovation project was moving ahead on schedule, with the installation of new sod still targeted to begin late next week.
•Further board discussion included ongoing ball field restoration efforts, a continuing drive to recruit volunteers for dog park upkeep and ideas about incorporating a memorial and/or historical aspects into designs of the future Ralph Edwards Park gazebo.
