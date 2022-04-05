During an April 4 regular meeting, Truth or Consequences Community Services Director OJ Hechler told members of the parks and recreation advisory board that everything is in place and on target for the JA Hodges Municipal Swimming Pool to open for the 2022 season Tuesday, April 12.
While noting pool and facility preparations were in hand, he said a number of staff certifications were still necessary and in the works. Look for upcoming announcements on the city’s website (www.torcnm.org) or contact the City Clerk’s Office, 505 Sims Street, 575-894-6673 for further information.
•The advisory board’s April 4 regular meeting further included a report about the recent Turtleback Classic Disc Golf tournament, as well as considerable discussion surrounding the proposed development of an adult softball league and placement of a portable restroom at the city’s dog park. The latter two issues prompted city manager Bruce Swingle to outline real financial concerns being faced by the municipality and to emphasize how future projects and endeavors must take this factor into consideration.
•Board members further recognized the April 4 start up of the Little League season, ongoing upgrades at Ralph Edwards Park and plans to hold a fundraising event for the Carole Wheeler Dog Park on Fiesta Sunday, May 8.
