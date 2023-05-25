With school year concluding earlier this week and summer temperatures steadily creeping upon us, most area residents and visitors are looking to find some cooling relief. Fortunately for those unable to work in an excursion to the area’s lakes or other natural waters, the City of Truth or Consequences JA Hodges Municipal Swimming Pool is poised to open Memorial Day Monday, May 29.
Located at 775 Daniel’s Street the municipal swimming pool will be welcoming patrons for a full schedule of public swim sessions and a variety of other specialized programs and activities through Labor Day, September 4.
During their regular meeting Wednesday, May 24, T-or-C City Council members unanimously approved a revised fee structure, which in accordance with the board’s desire, will once again include a wide range of family and specialized passes.
Councilors also approved an initial calendar of scheduled swim sessions and scheduled activities. Both the revised fee schedule and calendar are included with this summary.
Further information about the municipal swimming pool’s operations, including the new fee structure and calendar, is available by phoning 575-894-6151, or by visiting the facility’s web page under the recreation tab on the city’s website at www.torcnm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.