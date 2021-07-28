In a press release issued by the T-or-C Chief Victor Rodriguez, police are requesting public assistance regarding two IED’s (Improvised explosive devices) found at Ralph Edwards Park on July 1. Anyone who might have seen anything out of the normal or have heard something about the incident, to contact the T-or-C Police Department at (575)894-1204.
On July 1, 2021 at approximately 09:54 hours Officers with the Truth or Consequences Police Department responded to the area of Ralph Edwards Park off of Cedar and Riverside Dr. in reference to a possible explosive device. When officers arrived on scene they were given information that a citizen picking up cans had located the two devices. Upon further investigation by officers on scene the New Mexico State Police Bomb Squad was contacted and immediately responded to the scene. The NMSP Bomb Squad did X-ray the devices in which they were confirmed to be IED’s (Improvised explosive devices). Both devices were disarmed safely and taken into evidence by the bomb squad. The Ralph Edwards Park along with the surrounding areas were swept by trained canines to ensure there were no other IED’s. There were no other IED’s located in which the scene was deemed as safe and the park and surrounding area was reopened. This incident is still under investigation at this time.
