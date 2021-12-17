Expanding their annual Shop-With-A-Cop Christmas initiative Friday, December 17, the Truth or Consequences Police Department opened their doors for a very special Christmas treat. Local youngsters registered with the program were first invited to view a short parade, which delivered Santa, and another colorful prisoner, the Grinch, to the police station. After the Grinch promised to behave, Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and department officers made space for the attending crowd to have a short visit with Santa Claus, before moving through the offices to write personal notes for Saint Nick and enjoying some tasty snacks. As they moved to leave Police headquarters, each youngster was greeted by a very apologetic Grinch, who assured everyone he was sorry for being naughty and happily made up for his foul deeds by helping to pass out toys and presents to all the good girls and boys on hand for the gathering.     

