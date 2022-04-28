Although looming budget processes were no doubt on the minds of Truth or Consequences City Commissioners and administrative authorities, the April 27 regular commission meeting began with the recognition of Miss Fiesta 2022 Brooklynn Garcia and a shared excitement for the upcoming Fiesta celebration May 7 and 8.
After presenting a formal proclamation designating Saturday, May 7 as Miss Fiesta 2022 Brooklynn Garcia Day throughout the city, commissioner went on to recognize Garcia’s royal court, First Runner-Up Jazlyn Cates and Second Runner-Up, Kimberly Molsbee.
After two years of coronavirus restrictions limiting the city’s annual event, commissioners indicated they were looking forward to a revitalized Fiesta celebration, but then quickly turned to an agenda focusing on a variety of fiscal concerns.
Commission members first accepted an audit report, which upon examination was deemed clean, with no significant findings. The mornings session went on to include a detailed review of operational and department revenues, approval of a funding agreement for planned Foch Street improvements, endorsement of several contract/agreement extensions, as well as support for two measures for the T-or-C Police Department Chief Victor Rodriguez noted to be required formalities.
The April 27 meeting further included a report on new and developing services at Sierra Vista Hospital by Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran, as well as confirmation of two special commission budget meetings set for May 3 and 4.
