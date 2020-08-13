T-or-C Planning Session Set

Commissioners for the City of Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) will be gathering for a special work session beginning at 9 am Wednesday, August 19. This meeting will be held at the Black Range Lodge, located at 50 Kingston Main Street, in Kingston, NM.
The agenda for this working session will be available at the City Clerk’s Office, 505 Sims Street and placed on the city website (www.torcnm.org) Friday, August 14.
Questions regarding the commission’s planning session may be directed to the city clerk’s office, (575) 894-6675, or emailed directly to aatorres@torcnm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.