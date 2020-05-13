Most area WalMart shoppers will likely have noticed the recent completion of a much-needed resurfacing project fixing a worn out portion of H.R. Ashbaugh Drive. As with this small project, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Street Department crews have continued to press forward with other scheduled initiatives throughout the present health emergency. As they maintained proper distancing protocols Thursday morning, May 7, department crew members were observed completing a new paving effort along Palo Verde Street, between Sixth and Eighth Avenues.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:10:10 AM
Sunset: 08:00:48 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:27 AM
Sunset: 08:01:31 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:08:46 AM
Sunset: 08:02:13 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:08:06 AM
Sunset: 08:02:56 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:07:27 AM
Sunset: 08:03:38 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SE @ 14mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:06:50 AM
Sunset: 08:04:20 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:06:14 AM
Sunset: 08:05:01 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 19mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
(1) comment
Yay! These street improvements are very much appreciated and thanks to the crew for their hard work!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.