Most area WalMart shoppers will likely have noticed the recent completion of a much-needed resurfacing project fixing a worn out portion of H.R. Ashbaugh Drive. As with this small project, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Street Department crews have continued to press forward with other scheduled initiatives throughout the present health emergency. As they maintained proper distancing protocols Thursday morning, May 7, department crew members were observed completing a new paving effort along Palo Verde Street, between Sixth and Eighth Avenues.

Chelsea Morning
Yay! These street improvements are very much appreciated and thanks to the crew for their hard work!

