The Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s June 7 regular meeting included updates about the municipal swimming pool, dog park and athletic fields. However, the session was highlighted by discussion and a decision to convene a public workshop to seek input regarding a future master recreation plan.
Board members agreed to schedule this public workshop to coincide with their next regular meeting in July. As the monthly schedule would set this for the Monday following the Independence Day holiday, board members agreed to reschedule both their session and the public workshop to be held Monday evening, July 12.
As of this week’s meeting, advisory board members were tentatively scheduling the July workshop/meeting to be held at the City Commission chambers. Any changes regarding the planned venue will be announced.
•The evening’s advisory board session included additional discussion regarding development of the city’s new Disc (Frisbee) Golf course, as well as plans about the Ralph Edwards Park gazebo/structure. It was noted that both of these issues would be included in a planned June 23 presentation for the city commission, and would also be among topics of discussion at the proposed July 12 workshop.
•The June 7 session further included a pressing need to both renew present board member terms and to solidify candidates for at least one vacant post, as well as discussion about methods city crews are considering to address the problematic growth of Goat-heads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.