Due to mis-timing with the submission of agendas for the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s November and December regular meetings, both sessions were cancelled. The advisory board’s next regular meeting is tentatively set to take place Monday evening, January 6. Further announcements confirming or potentially rescheduling this date will be forthcoming.
A plumbing issue with a restroom, located adjacent to the Ralph Edwards Park skatepark, has forced city authorities to temporarily close the facility. Recreation department staff members are presently focused on the installation of Christmas lighting displays and according to director of community services, OJ Hechler, will be addressing the plumbing issue as soon as the seasonal priorities are completed.
•Hechler noted that the parks and recreation department presently has two vacant positions, which has left only two full time employees to manage the crew’s added holiday responsibilities. He encouraged anyone interested in joining the city’s parks and recreation team to stop by the city clerk’s office, 505 Sims Street, or to phone the city’s administrative offices 575-894-6673 for further information.
•The community services director further relayed that an agenda item pertaining to funding for the Ralph Edwards Park gazebo and Eastside restroom renovation project would be addressed by the city commission during their upcoming December 14 regular meeting.
