Restrooms Closed 2col w-Rec update story .tif

Due to mis-timing with the submission of agendas for the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s November and December regular meetings, both sessions were cancelled. The advisory board’s next regular meeting is tentatively set to take place Monday evening, January 6. Further announcements confirming or potentially rescheduling this date will be forthcoming.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.