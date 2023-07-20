IMG_0427.JPG-SJOA PKinlot.JPG
Crew members with the City of Truth or Consequences were busy clearing the way for a complete resurfacing of this very important parking lot Thursday morning, July 20. Located at 405 West Third Avenue, this space regularly serves the T-or-C Senior Center, Community Center, the City Commission Chambers, Public Library and community gardens. Funding for the project was secured by officials with the Sierra Joint Office on Aging. 

