Among agenda items endorsed by the Truth or Consequences City Commission Wednesday, March 9 was a purchase requisition, which will now focus $29,830 toward a full renovation of the long-closed western restroom facility at Ralph Edwards Park. City manager Bruce Swingle said the present goal was to complete this upgrade before Fiesta 2022 begins May 6.
Following a public hearing, commissioners approved proposed revisions to city codes pertaining to RV dwellings with a 4-to-1 vote. This measure will effectively prohibit camping within the city limits in RVs and other vehicles, outside established RV parks.
The morning’s regular meeting further included approval of code revisions pertaining to business registrations and denial of a proposed cell tower contract amendment. Commissioners also endorsed the appointment of Art Burger as a representative to the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board and opted to postpone consideration of a dog park restroom proposal, which was outlined for members above by park founder Carole Wheeler, standing right at podium.
