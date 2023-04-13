Truth or Consequences City Commissioners tended to a lengthy agenda, during the board’s April 12 regular meeting and rendered final decisions on a number of measures. Perhaps key to local property owners, was the commission’s unanimous final approval of a general obligation bond ordinance (No 745), which will allow the city to utilize $3 million to bolster funding for the municipality’s street, water and wastewater departments. The bond issue was overwhelmingly approved by local voters and will be supported by an associated increase in municipal property taxes.
In presenting the proposed ordinance, Mark Valenzuela, with Bosque Advisors, LLC, noted the measure before commissioners would seek to implement the first of four planned installment payments of approximately $790,000. He indicated that the approved property tax increase, poised to be implemented later this year, was still a process of being finalized. This noted, Valenzuela but told commissioners the anticipated impact for property owners would equate to an additional $125 per year for a home/property valued at approximately $150,000.
Further outlining the proposed ordinance, Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead affirmed that revenue derived through the initial bond sale would direct approximately $270,000 to the street department and $520,000 to the water/wastewater department.
In discussion, commissioner Merry Jo Fahl said she felt this measure provided a great way to increase department funding and expressed excitement with the opportunity to begin applying the much-needed revenue. Mayor Amanda Forrister pointed out how the impact of many statewide bond issues are rarely felt at the local level. She offered that revenue derived from the city’s bond sale would bring about direct and positive affects, and suggested this measure represented a positive investment for community taxpayers.
•Following this action, commissioners moved on to address a required resolution (No 36 22.23) pertaining to a proposed $9 million US Department of Agriculture Loan/Grant agreement initiated in 2019. Muirhead affirmed this agreement would pair a $3.93 million grant with a $5.487 million low interest loan to address factors necessary to bring about improvements and/or extension of the city’s water system.
After being told this measure was a required step to keep the process moving forward and that a more important related bond ordinance would soon be brought before the board, commissioners joined in unanimously approving the proposed resolution.
CANTRELL REPORT ACCEPTED
Wilson & Company engineers Glen Selover and Stephen Ingles-Garcia presented commissioners with a finalized hydrology and hydraulics report pertaining to the Cantrell Dam. In 2020, a severe rainstorm produced runoff that overtopped this structure and was originally thought to be the primary cause for significant flooding that resulted in portions of T-or-C and the Village of Williamsburg.
In outlining computer modeling of the terrain and runoff potentials, Ingles-Garcia pointed out how the overtopping of the Cantrell structure was only partly responsible for the downstream flooding. He noted how adjacent watersheds leading to Henson and Cook Streets were also found to have played a significant role in the 2020 flooding event.
While officials with the Bureau of Land Management acknowledge the Cantrell Dam is situated on property they manage, Selover told board members the federal department has no documentation pertaining to the structure’s development.
With this noted, he went on to outline the city’s options, which centered on repairing and/or improving the dam at an estimated cost of $4 to $6 million, breeching the dam and effecting downstream improvements to mitigate flooding for approximately $2-to-$3 million.
In reviewing these options, Selover pointed out that improving the dam would place liability and the responsibility for future maintenance upon the city. He also noted how a potential certification of the dam would likely require an expansion of both the structure and it’s holding capacity, as well as a multi-year approval process.
Selover suggested the lack of any documentation pertaining to the dam’s construction and/or the stability of underlying soil strata would make such an endeavor very risky and if completed, would pose the threat of an even larger pool of water moving downstream with a potential failure. He again relayed how overtopping of the Cantrell Dam was not primarily responsible for 2020 downstream flooding and suggested while the management of heavy runoff would be a feasible solution, the sudden failure of a significant pool retained by the dam could yield catastrophic results.
Ingles-Garcia went on to highlight studies examining potential water runoff with improvements to the dam’s existing standpipe drains, and conditions that could be expected with a breaching of the dam, along with downstream control improvements.
In examining maps detailing both studies, he showed how the installation of recommended flood control improvements along Henson and Cook Street, and the primary Cantrell watershed, could effectively manage anticipated storm runoff, whether the structure was maintained with effective drainage, or breeched.
In concluding the report, Selover noted a significant portion of Water Trust Board funding directed for this study was still available and told commissioners the amount would be sufficient to complete a design phase and perhaps initial construction costs for the recommended options.
While briefly the city’s options, commissioners ultimately acknowledged further consideration would be necessary before any final decision could be rendered and then joined in approving a motion to formally accept the Cantrell Dam report.
SUBRECIPIENT GRANTS DEFERRED
A significant portion of the commission’s meeting focused on a string of annual sub-recipient grant applications. After first approving requests by the Acknowledge, Create and Teach (ACT) corporation to support Fiesta, the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce to support community events that also benefit T-or-C, and the Companion Animal Action Team for multiple services, mayor Forrister called for a halt in the proceedings.
The mayor pointed out how the board had already agreed to initiate a reduction of sub-recipient funding and suggested the approach commissioners were taking was not abiding by this agreement. While expressing support for the applying organizations and an appreciation for the services they provide the community, she noted how the endorsed CAAT allocation would be derived from general fund revenues, and how municipal cutbacks are still in line to ease demands on the general fund.
After city attorney Jay Rubin confirmed the action would be acceptable, Forrister suggested the board rescind its approval of the CAAT allocation, and table all other requests that were seeking general fund support.
The mayor noted how the allocations to ACT and Elephant Butte, along with a request from the Geronimo Trail Scenic Byway would utilize Lodgers Tax revenue and could be addressed. (Commissioners later endorsed the GTSB request)
Board members agreed with the mayor’s comments and following a unanimous vote to both rescind and table the CAAT decision, moved forward with an examination of the remaining sub-recipient requests.
OTHER BOARD ACTION
•Commissioners unanimously approved the final adoption of Ordinance No. 748, affirming a long term lease agreement with American Tower for the cell phone tower located along north Kopra Street. In presenting this measure, city manager Bruce Swingle noted this was the second of five similar cell tower lease agreements commissioners would be addressing in the near term.
•During his regular report, Swingle praised the successful efforts of assistant city manager Traci Alvarez in securing a $181,000 grant for a complete rehabilitation of a portions of Silver Street, to include the addition of sidewalks, curbs and gutters and other upgrades. Later in the session, board members approved an NMDOT Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant. Alvarez said this request sought $2.7 Marie Street, Pershing Street, New School Road, Smith Street, Silver Street, and while NMDOT officials were supportive, she said they suggested an initial $212,910 should first be directed towards a necessary design phase that would deliver a shovel-ready project that could then be funded through construction. Alvarez noted that the aforementioned $181,000 grant would be utilized in this regard, along with a $31,000 match from the city.
•Board members unanimously approved Resolution No. 39 22/23, which will now seek NMDOT approval for the inclusion of the i-25 Business loop, Third Avenue from Date Street to the city limits, and NM 181 from Date Street to the city limits as accessible roadways for future OHV use. City manager Swingle said this effort was part of a community expressed desire to expand access for OHV riders.
•While emphasizing the action was taken to assure compliance with state anti-donation regulations and not a move against non-profit organizations, commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to Resolution No. 10 21/22, removing a non-profit exemption from established civic center fees. It was noted that previous agreements would be upheld, but that future rentals would require standard fees, unless otherwise directed by the commission.
•Board members approved publication of Ordinance No. 749, which would open opportunities for the development of local housing with support from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. This measure will return to the commission for a public hearing before final consideration is given.
•Commissioners further approved the acceptance of an Aging and Long Term Services Department grant appropriation to aid vehicle purchases by the Sierra Joint Office on Aging, the endorsement of a summary plat amendment and two special use permit requests, as well as the appointment of Bernard Romero to the airport advisory board. •Additional board action included approval of two memorial bench requests, a lease agreement to secure new space for the Geronimo Trail Scenic Byways visitors center, as well as the purchase of a new report management system for the police department and an amendment to the water/wastewater department’s pay structure plan.
•Commission members opted to table consideration of the Turtleback Trail Network Plan, while further approving an annual contract with the Sierra County Recreation and Tourism Board, purchase requisitions exceeding $20,000, and Resolution No. 37 22/23 pertaining to a $40,000 budget adjustment for an electric department feasibility study.
