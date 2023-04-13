Ken Merrick & Bd 2-3 col w-story.tif

DECISION CHALLENGED - Local businessman Ken Merrick informed the Truth or Consequences City Commission as to how a recent decision to remove nine trees along Broadway violated an original agreement with the New Mexico Department of Transportation Wednesday, April 12. Merrick relayed how a citizens group organized the plantings and had since been tending to their upkeep. He also told commissioners NMDOT had the sole authority to determine if the trees removal was required and said in consulting highway department officials he was informed that city officials did not seek NMDOT input before acting. As Merrick’s statement was offered during public comment, commissioners by policy did not offer any comments regarding the issue.   

Truth or Consequences City Commissioners tended to a lengthy agenda, during the board’s April 12 regular meeting and rendered final decisions on a number of measures. Perhaps key to local property owners, was the commission’s unanimous final approval of a general obligation bond ordinance (No 745), which will allow the city to utilize $3 million to bolster funding for the municipality’s street, water and wastewater departments. The bond issue was overwhelmingly approved by local voters and will be supported by an associated increase in municipal property taxes. 

In presenting the proposed ordinance, Mark Valenzuela, with Bosque Advisors, LLC, noted the measure before commissioners would seek to implement the first of four planned installment payments of approximately $790,000. He indicated that the approved property tax increase, poised to be implemented later this year, was still a process of being finalized. This noted, Valenzuela but told commissioners the anticipated impact for property owners would equate to an additional $125 per year for a home/property valued at approximately $150,000. 

