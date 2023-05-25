Board & Scat Cats - SA or 2-3 w-story instead of Chris & bd???.tif

SCAT CATS APPLAUDED - After successfully capturing first place, for the eleventh time in 12 years, members of the Hot Springs High School Scat Cats Envirothon team were formally recognized and personally congratulated by members of the Truth or Consequences City Commission, during the board’s May 24 regular meeting. Mayor Amanda Forrister also acknowledged the team’s successful effort, with a formal proclamation designating April 16 as Scat Cat Day throughout the community. The morning’s session also included a proclamation designating Friday, May 26 as Poppy Day, in recognition of American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary’s annual Memorial Day weekend remembrance and fundraising drive. 

In tending to a full agenda for their May 24 regular meeting, the Truth or Consequences City Commission approved the municipality’s 2021/2022 fiscal year audit and endorsed the city’s preliminary 2023/2024 budget. Following a public hearing in which no citizen comments were offered, commission members also rendered final approval for the issuance of a revenue bond and loan agreement, which direct over seven million dollars toward water system improvements.

•At the outset of the morning’s session, commissioners applauded members of Hot Springs High School’s Scat Cats Envirothon team, who recently captured first place in state competition, for the eleventh time in 12 years. Mayor Amanda Forrister first read a formal proclamation designating April 16 as Scat Cat Day throughout the city, and then joined with fellow commissioners in presenting formal certificates of recognition to coach and lead advisor Mark Hedge, as well as each of the winning team’s members. Mayor Forrister noted that the team would now be headed to the national competition, which this year will be held New Brunswick, Canada July 23 through 29.

