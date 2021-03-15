Gathering for a special closed-door executive session earlier this morning (Monday, March 15) Truth or Consequences City Commissioners reviewed a large number of applications submitted for the vacant city manager’s position.
Commission members five candidates for final consideration. Included among this group of prospects are Sierra County manager Bruce Swingle, Elephant Butte City manager Vicki Ballinger, Erica DeLad-Medina, Julian Jay Ruybalid and Mark Payne.
The commission further scheduled a special meeting for next Tuesday, March 23, to conduct interviews with the five candidates, and indicated they will announce a final selection following executive session discussion during their March 24 regular meeting
