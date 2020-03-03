At 7pm Tuesday evening, March 3, the polls closed for Truth or Consequences’ 2020 municipal election. After the preliminary count, a handful of city officials, candidates and local residents turned out at the city commission chambers, where the following results were announced.
CITY COMMISSIONER
Position II - Randall Aragon - 283 votes • William E. Jaca - 266 votes • Carol M. Borsello - 228 votes • Ingo Hoeppner - 146 votes
Position IV - Brendan C. Tolley - 601 votes • Gina L. Kelley - 229 votes • William E. Fink, Jr. - 67 votes • Sophia Peron - 12 votes
Position V - Amanda L. Forrister - 300 votes • George J Szigeti - 214 votes • Tony A Archuleta - 200 votes • Ron Fenn - 176 votes • Martin E. Mijal - 30 votes.
MUNICIPAL JUDGE
•Beatrice M. Sanders - 579 votes
•Joe E. Baca, Jr. - 333 votes
The results from Tuesday’s election will be formally canvassed by the Sierra County Commission during a special meeting, which is scheduled to convene at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12 in the county commission chambers at 855 Van Patten Street. Further information about this session may be obtained through the county’s administrative offices by phoning 894-6215.
Further information regarding Tuesday’s election may also be obtained through the Truth or Consequences City Clerks Office, 505 Sims Street, 894-6673.
(2) comments
Please post their party affiliation
The municipal elections are non party elections.
