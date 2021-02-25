Following a closed-door executive session Wednesday, February 24, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) city commissioners returned to their regular session and formally designated grants/projects coordinator Traci Alvarez to continue serving as acting city manager, until a replacement for Morris Madrid is hired.
At the same time, commissioners agreed to set an application submission deadline of Friday, March 12 for the now vacant position. The board further agreed to schedule a special meeting for Monday, March 15 to begin reviewing potential candidates.
•The commission’s February 24 regular meeting included a decision to hold firm on the board’s January 27 denial of three appeals filed in objection to the city’s introduction of an AMI (smart meter) metering system for electric service.
•Commissioner also received presentations regarding Sierra County’s Rio Grande Trail development, the pending installation of a new emergency communications tower for the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority, as well as the recent apprehension of a felony kidnapping suspect by the T-or-C police department.
•The morning’s session further included a presentation of certificates of appreciation for members of the electric department, who successfully addressed a significant power outage on Valentines’ Day.
