A significant portion of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission’s November 17 regular meeting agenda focused on action to address dangerous and unsafe structures, as well as heavy weed growth on several residential properties.
Related resolutions represent the first of several formal steps, which unless halted by involved parties, will move toward clean-up and legal property liens to reimburse the municipality for such efforts.
The board’s morning session also included publication of an ordinance relating to a proposed property swap for the city, endorsement of a budget adjustment to fund electrical improvements, as well as discussion concerning street light upgrades and plans for a workshop to discuss a potential new swimming pool project.
