IMG_9523.JPG-Arnie & Board 2-3 col w-story.JPG
JSH2398

Although the Truth or Consequences City Commission’s June 14 regular meeting included a long list of agenda items, a considerable amount of the board’s attention was centered on a recently completed study of the city’s electric rates. Attending the morning’s session electronically, Craig Brown, a representative of the contracted consultant firm of 1898 & Company, led commissioners through details of the electric rate study.

After first outlining processes utilized in the assessment, Brown relayed how the city purchases electricity from four primary providers and noted that energy costs have been steadily increasing over the past several years. He also pointed out how a continuing increase in solar energy systems was already reducing power use by many customers and suggested municipal income would continue to incur lower returns as more individuals and businesses opt to install solar energy systems. Added to these factors are the seemingly ever-rising costs for electrical components and supply chain issues that promise to hamper departmental operations for the foreseeable future.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.