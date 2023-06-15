Although the Truth or Consequences City Commission’s June 14 regular meeting included a long list of agenda items, a considerable amount of the board’s attention was centered on a recently completed study of the city’s electric rates. Attending the morning’s session electronically, Craig Brown, a representative of the contracted consultant firm of 1898 & Company, led commissioners through details of the electric rate study.
After first outlining processes utilized in the assessment, Brown relayed how the city purchases electricity from four primary providers and noted that energy costs have been steadily increasing over the past several years. He also pointed out how a continuing increase in solar energy systems was already reducing power use by many customers and suggested municipal income would continue to incur lower returns as more individuals and businesses opt to install solar energy systems. Added to these factors are the seemingly ever-rising costs for electrical components and supply chain issues that promise to hamper departmental operations for the foreseeable future.
To assess whether or not the city’s electrical rates are sufficient, Brown said the study focused on two primary metrics, the minimum operating cash balance required for the electric division and the municipality’s debt service coverage.
In looking at a five year forecast and utilizing the city’s present electric rates, Brown pointed out how the minimum operating balance, or “days of cash on hand,” could be expected to incur negative year ending cash balances beginning next year. Forecasts indicated that without rate revisions, the negative cash balances would continue to mount. At the same time, debt service coverage would similarly decline and begin to push operating expenses beyond available operating revenues in 2024.
Brown went on to outline proposed rate increases, which would impose a single base rate adjustment, along with a series of significant annual increases to cover energy purchase requirements.
Ultimately, he presented a proposed rate increase which would include a base rate increase of eight percent and a 50-percent increase in the municipality’s energy cost adjustment rate for FY2024. Commissioners were told this would translate into a customer charge increase from the current $8 to an adjusted $18 per month. Depending upon customer energy use, the proposal would also increase monthly energy cost adjustment rates by $17.20 to $34 per month.
Board members raised numerous questions, but aside from accepting the report, took no direct action regarding the study’s recommendations. While agreeing rate increases would be necessary, commissioners noted that a formal ordinance process would be required to formally consider and potentially advance the proposed adjustments. In this regard, the board directed administrative staff to consult with city attorney Jay Rubin to begin preparation of an ordinance, which will return to the commission for further consideration.
•Earlier in the morning’s session, commissioners conducted two public hearings pertaining to proposed increases in water and wastewater connection fees. Water/Wastewater Department Director Arnie Castaneda once again outlined how current fees do not effectively cover the city’s actual costs for new connections and detailed how the proposed adjustments would assure the city’s expenses were met. Commissioners noted the proposal would increase new connection fees for both water and wastewater to $1,200. While acknowledging this was a significant jump, Castaneda emphasized it was important to cover the city’s actual expenses. After receiving no statements supporting or objecting to the proposed increases in either public hearing, Board members agreed with Castaneda and in separate actions, joined in unanimously approving Ordinances No. 752 and 753, effecting the increase.
MUTUAL AID ASSURED
T-or-C Police Chief Luis Tavizon presented commissioners with a proposed mutual aid agreement with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department. He relayed how the city’s police department is limited by their established jurisdiction, and pointed out how infractions, even in relation to emergency actions could place liabilities upon the city. In this regard, he urged commissioners to endorse the proposed agreement with the Sheriff’s Department, indicated the measure would eliminate jurisdictional concerns in emergency situations.
Sheriff Joshua Baker was also on hand for the morning’s session. He told commissioners how the proposed agreement was the continuation of an effort, which has already secured similar mutual aid arrangements with both Doña Ana and Socorro County Sheriffs departments. He relayed how the proposed agreement would assure that when required, T-or-C police department activities outside the city limits could be transferred to supervision by the Sheriff’s Department. Baker also explained how the agreement would bolster backup for both agencies. Expressing support for the proposal, commission members quickly joined in an unanimous vote endorsing a motion to approve the agreement.
OTHER BOARD ACTION
•Commissioners unanimously approved the Municipal Golf Course’s acquisition of a new Tee-Snap point-of-sale system. Course superintendent Rick Artman explained how this upgrade would allow players to schedule tee times online and would also provide accurate point-of-sale management for all current operations. He relayed how this system would make it easy for players to set tee times and pay for both golf and disc golf play, and emphasized that payment for the service would be solely derived from a capture of no more than eight online prepaid green fee purchases. In addition to assuring accounting accuracy, Artman indicated the system would be easily expandable and would effectively manage the potential addition of club house grill operations in the future.
•Completing a series of cell tower lease agreements, commissioners first conducted a formal public hearing, before unanimously approving final adoption of an agreement with Tower Point Acquisitions, LLC for the water tank tower site located on Second Avenue. It was noted how this agreement would provide the city with an up front payment of approximately $80,000, as well as the potential of another $80,000 payment in the near future. In discussion, city manager Angela Gonzales confirmed that revenue from previous tower leases was already on deposit with the state and relayed how this would allow for the city to be paid solely from accrued interest on the related accounts.
•Board members unanimously approved a series of contract bid awards. Included in these actions were the endorsement of two contracts with SmithCo Construction. One contract for approximately $545,200 project would address planned upgrades in the Morgan Booster and Austin Street project, the other would secure the firm’s services for an approximate $1.3 million drinking water system improvement project.
Commissioners also approved an IT support services agreement with CD Technology and endorsed a new Airport Operations and Management agreement with current management firm Tech 45. Assistant city manager Traci Alvarez noted how this new agreement would shift all airport operations under Tech 45’s management and provide a significant cost reduction for the city.
•Commissioners approved the sale of a surplus mobile home presently located at the municipal airport. Board members agreed to the $3,500 offer, which will include removal of the structure from the facility.
•In separate actions, commission members approved Resolution No. 43, adopting required measures for an established Community Development Block Grant agreement, as well as Resolution No. 49, pertaining to a budget adjustment.
•Commissioners approved two lodgers tax fund allocations, directing $1010.50 to the Sierra County Arts Council for the reprinting of mural brochures, and also endorsed a $1,000 allocation to the Sierra County Rock and Gem Society for promotional printing.
•The morning’s session further included an introduction to this year’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan initiative, as well as board approval for the appointment of Jesus Baray to a three-year term as a representative to the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board, and the lease of a rental property at the municipal golf course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.