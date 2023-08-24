The Truth or Consequences City Commission’s August 23 regular meeting included a number of agenda items and issues pertaining to the municipality’s water and wastewater system, as well as several measures centering on current and future support for the city’s departments and local initiatives.
WATER & WASTEWATER UPDATE
In delivering her regular report to the commission, city manager Angie Gonzales’ turned the floor over to water/wastewater department director Arnie Castaneda, who provided board members with an update regarding operations of both utilities.
After noting how he has been conducting a thorough assessment since taking over supervision of water and wastewater services approximately seven months ago, Castaneda said one of the primary issues has been a lack of certified operators. Although actively seeking qualified candidates since joining the city’s staff, he told commissioners only one such applicant had been secured, but said this individual opted to leave after only a few days on the job. Castaneda said this situation prompted him to modify department job descriptions to open up basic laborer posts in hopes of securing lesser qualified and/or local candidates, while also taking steps to provide training and a career pathway for certifications.
In this regard, commissioners were told that two current water department employees now hold a level-one operator certification and that the training initiative was ongoing.
While indicating he was pleased with the initial progress, Castaneda reaffirmed that he remains the only staff member with a level-four wastewater certification and a level-three water system operator certification.
After noting the city’s ongoing issues with water system leaks and failures, with emphasis on the associated costs, Castaneda shared a brief overview of some significant problems in need of attention, along with positive elements of the wastewater department’s present operations.
First pointing out problems with a screening component that was damaged during flooding in July 2020, the water/wastewater director said the equipment was inoperable. He told board members while crews are addressing the shortfall manually, a necessary rebuilding or replacement would be a costly endeavor. While going on to point out several other issues with the wastewater plant, Castaneda said systems are nonetheless operating efficiently and noted this was confirmed by a surprise Occupational, Safety and Health Administration inspection earlier in the month.
Acknowledging how the inspection was prompted by a complaint from the community, Castaneda said OSHA authorities examined operations at both the wastewater plant and the water system’s Cook Street pumping station. Aside from some initial recommendations, commissioners were told the inspection found no major issues with either facility, but were also informed that a full report from OSHA would be forthcoming.
After further relaying recent schedule changes aimed at better utilizing available staff members and reducing overtime, Castaneda confirmed that efforts to finalize a contract with Doppler dispatch services and establish a special hotline for water/wastewater problems were ongoing.
•At the meeting’s outset, during public comment, local resident Serena Schooley told commissioners of a persistent issue that has and continues to result in sewage backing up into her home. After stressing how the situation is a major health hazard and disgusting, Schooley expressed frustration with a lack of resolution and pleaded with the board for immediate action.
Although commissioners did not offer any immediate response to the public comment, in keeping with standard meeting practices, mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler confronted Castaneda about the complaint.
The water/wastewater director said he had been notified of the problem, and subsequently dispatched a crew to effect necessary repairs. This stated, Castaneda acknowledged significant short falls with the city’s sanitary vacuum system and confirmed that frequent problems were centered in the area near Schooley’s residence.
Emphasizing how the backing up of sewage into homes is a major concern and stressing how he felt no citizen should be forced to endure such a situation, Hechler urged Castaneda to personally assess the issue at Schooley’s residence and suggested the city should act immediately to correct the recurring problem.
FUNDING SYSTEM UPGRADES
With the opening of a new funding opportunity, commissioners joined in unanimously approving the submission of an application for support to the New Mexico Finance Authority Water Trust Board. Assistant city manager Traci Alvarez said the application would be seeking $20 million for the design and construction of a critical waterline replacement project.
Although noting how this year’s WTB budget is reportedly at or near $133 million and indicating that funding is apparently available, Alvarez reminded commissioners that the city presently is utilizing WTB revenue for ongoing booster station upgrades and renovation of the Cantrell Dam. She suggested these outstanding projects could prompt the WTB to set aside the new request, but indicated it would nonetheless be in the city’s best interest to move forward with the application.
•As previously reported, city manager Angie Gonzales gained commissioners support to initiate a search for a lobbying firm to aid the city in seeking funding for critical infrastructure upgrades.
Following through on this effort, Gonzales said a three member committee, composed of assistant city manager Alvarez, city clerk Angela Torres and procurement officer Mindee Holguin, reviewed seven bid offers. After examining all the proposals, Gonzales said the Clovis-based firm of Civility Government Relations was chosen.
The city manager told commissioners in her previous position with Grant County, she had worked with this firm, experiencing both positive relations and results.
Affirming that the city manager’s previous involvement with the selected firm was not known to committee members during the evaluation process, Alvarez stated that Civility Government Relations was independently determined to provide the best option and encouraged commissioners to support the proposed contract.
In examining the recommended agreement, board members confirmed that the lobbying services would be engaged for the remaining ten months of the 2024 Fiscal Year, at a cost of $3,000 per month. Commissioners ultimately agreed the city’s need for infrastructure improvements warranted the lobbying effort. After city attorney Jay Rubin noted the need of a few contract modifications, board members agreed to move the initiative forward, unanimously approving the contract and directing the city manager to sign the agreement once it was prepared by Rubin.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Furthering support for the utility department, commissioners unanimously approved the establishment of a contract with Farmington-based CBF Collection Services. Although utility office manager Sonya Renfro said city staff would continue to address delinquent accounts amounting to less than $1,000 through established processes, she told commissioners her department needed the assistance to address approximately $200,000 in larger and more long term delinquencies. Prior to the board’s action, mayor pro-tem Hechler urged Renfro to establish a checklist, which would assure the utility department first exhausts all established in-house collection procedures before turning accounts over to the collection firm. He also gained Renfro’s confirmation that both the city manager and assistant city manager would be notified before accounts were forwarded to the collection agency.
•Following through on an application approved by commissioners earlier this summer, T-or-C Police Chief Luis Tavizon gained the board’s unanimous support to accept a $39,800 grant, which he said would secure ten new laptop computers, docking stations and necessary software to upgrade reporting processes for department officers. Chief Tavizon emphasized the grant would be reimbursement-based and would not require any match from the city.
•Commissioners unanimously approved the receipt of a $4,500 Clean and Beautiful Grant award, which community services director OJ Hechler said would be utilized to support an upcoming community-wide clean up initiative.
In a related action earlier in the session, board members also joined in rendering support for MainStreet T-or-C’s “Adopt a Trash Can for World Clean Up Day” project. MainStreet executive director Cathy Mears-Martin outlined the initiative, which she said would center around a planned September 23 clean up event, and would also include the painting of six trash cans by community volunteers. Look for further announcements about the upcoming September clean up project.
•Further commission action included the approval of an agreement with the New Mexico Department of Transportation to continue utilizing space at the municipal airport for CDL training, as well as board endorsement of a renewed contract with TDS Telecom pertaining to a tower easement.
