After receiving a summary of a recently contracted electric rate study Wednesday morning, August 9, Truth or Consequences City commissioners unanimously approved a motion, which endorsed the study and directed city attorney Jay Rubin to prepare a formal ordinance for consideration. After recognizing that the city has not implemented an electric rate increase in at least 22 years, the study proposed a five year plan to bring service rates in line with the electric department’s operational and maintenance needs. Board members were told the first proposed increase would likely raise the average residential customers’ rate by approximately $17 per month.
In directing Rubin to prepare the ordinance, commissioners also agreed to include annual cost of living increases for 2028 and beyond.
