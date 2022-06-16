Although assured of benefits to be realized through community recycling efforts, Truth or Consequences Sanitation Department Director Andy Alvarez recently told city commissioners that costs associated with the collection of plastics, glass and mixed paper products have become too exorbitant to manage.
In this regard, Alvarez noted how available plastic vendors will now only accept No.1 plastic bottles, and will also only accept loads weighing a minimum of 40,000 pounds. He further explained how the city’s available vendor options would only return approximately $4.00 to the municipality for each 300 to 400 pound bale delivered and suggested the costs required for staff members to sort and bale this material far exceeds any return the city might realize.
While not abandoning T-or-C’s recycling efforts, Alvarez said he has little option but to eliminate the collection of plastics, glass and mixed paper products, beginning July 1, 2022, and continuing for the foreseeable future.
Although these materials will no longer be accepted, T-or-C’s recycling center will continue to collect flattened cardboard, shredded office paper, tin and/or aluminum cans, scrap metals, electric motors, electrical wiring, ovens, refrigerators, freezers, hot water heaters and air conditioning units.
Further information about the July 1 change, the city’s ongoing recycling efforts, or other questions relating to the city’s solid waste collection center may be obtained by phoning T-or-C’s solid waste division at 575-894-6939.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.