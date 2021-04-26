The T-or-C Middle School will conduct all classes in the 100 percent virtual mode through May 3.
In a statement released today it, District administration said: "Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, TCMS will be learning remotely through May 3rd. All staff and students will be able to return safely to the campus on Monday, May 3, 2021. At this time, we are recommending families get their child tested so that we can stop the spread and keep our school open. For the remainder of the week, students will be attending all seven classes daily. Directions on how to get into classes will be posted on the individual teacher Schoology pages. If you have any questions, please contact the TCMS office at (575) 894 - 8380 during school hours. If you have questions outside of school hours, you may contact Principal Sam Constant at sconstant@torcschools.net or Nurse Lara Clement at lclement@torcschools.net. Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we work hard to keep our schools open and safe for students and staff."
The middle school Tiger boys and girls basketball games scheduled for today, Monday, April and Wednesday, April 28 will be cancelled.
