With a majority 4-to-1 vote April 22, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners approved the reappointment of Sandra Whitehead to continue serving as the city ’s mayor. Board members then fully supported a nomination for first-term commissioner Branden Tolley to serve in the mayor pro-tem post.
•Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance for the morning’s regular meeting was limited only to board members, city manager Morris Madrid and city clerk/treasurer Angela Torres.
•In addressing the session’s agenda, commission members voted unanimously to approve Resolution No. 31 2019/2020, formally accepting the 2018/2019 Fiscal Year audit report. The board further gave unanimous support for Resolution No. 30 2019/2020, endorsing continuation of a long established Juvenile Adjudication Fund Grant supporting the city’s Teen Court program.
•The morning’s session further included an official proclamation, recognizing the 100th anniversary of the Truth or Consequences First Baptist Church charter.
