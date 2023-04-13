As of this week, it’s been about three full months since active construction of the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s I-25 Business Loop renovation project began along North Date Street in Truth or Consequences. During this period, motorists traveling through this busy corridor have been coping with a variety of detours, most specifically the reduction to single lane traffic along Date Street, from the NM 181 intersection southward past the Lakeway shopping center.
According to a timetable of planned development, outlined at the endeavor’s outset by NMDOT authorities and project contractors, La Calerita Construction, the first 90-days would see work completed on the first two of five established project phases. These two phases included demolition of the thoroughfare’s northbound lanes and installation of drainage improvements, followed by the construction of new northbound lanes, complete with curbs, gutters, sidewalks. This phase was also set to include the installation of pavement for northbound detour lanes, which will be utilized when focus shifts to construction of the southbound lanes.
According to NMDOT officials, work has been advancing as anticipated and with the completion of phase-two details in the coming days, contractors are going to be preparing for the aforementioned shift to the southbound lanes. In this regard, a public meeting was being organized for April 19 to provide area residents with an update on this scheduled move, as well as to share information about other anticipated project development plans.
The North Date Street/I-25 Business Loop (roundabout) project was anticipated to take a full year of effort to complete. With the initiative now poised to move into phase-three construction, contractors and NMDOT authorities are presently targeting an end date for the project on, or about January 30, 2024.
In preparation for the planned switchover to southbound lane construction along north Date Street, NMDOT authorities and contractor representatives have scheduled a special public meeting for Wednesday evening, April 19. This session will provide details about this upcoming move and new associated detours, and will also address questions and/or concerns from community residents. This public meeting is presently set to be held from 6-to-7 pm at the T-or-C Civic Center, 400 West Fourth Avenue. Anyone interested in learning more about this month’s planned switchover to southbound lane construction, or NMDOT’s overall project plans for the coming months, is encouraged to attend.
WILLIAMSBURG BRIDGE PROJECT
As planned development has been advancing along north Date Street, construction of the Williamsburg Bridge Replacement project at the I-25 business corridor’s southern terminus, has also been steadily moving forward.
After beginning in mid-January contractor with El Terrero Construction, LLC first addressed a necessary drainage upgrade, which prompted a closure of NM 187. While disruptive for many area residents, contractors diligently addressed this task and have now reopened this important community access. Work has since focused on entrance/exit lane development, as well as upon construction of support structures for the new I-25 bridge. As previously reported, this project will be reconfiguring the highway entrance/exit lanes into a safer and more common diamond pattern. The initiative will also include construction of a completely new bridge with a higher clearance for interstate traffic, as well as a reoriented angle that will better integrate with ramp upgrades and also reportedly improve access for portions of the Williamsburg community.
Construction of the Williamsburg Bridge project was anticipated to require a full 260 working days, and at present, contractors are still aiming to complete development on or about November 29, 2023.
PROJECT INFO AND CONTACTS
Further details about the I-25 business loop project and/or the Williamsburg bridge replacement project may be obtained by contacting NMDOT Public Information Officer Ami Evans by phone at 575-640-5981, or by email at Ami.Evans@dot.nm.gov.
Questions or concerns may also be directed to CWA Strategic Communications Contractors Patti Watson at 505-245-3134, office 505-269-9691, cell 1-800-687-3417, and/or Ty Stevers at 505-245-3138, office 505-417-9989, cell tys@cwastrategic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.