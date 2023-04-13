As of this week, it’s been about three full months since active construction of the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s I-25 Business Loop renovation project began along North Date Street in Truth or Consequences. During this period, motorists traveling through this busy corridor have been coping with a variety of detours, most specifically the reduction to single lane traffic along Date Street, from the NM 181 intersection southward past the Lakeway shopping center.

According to a timetable of planned development, outlined at the endeavor’s outset by NMDOT authorities and project contractors, La Calerita Construction, the first 90-days would see work completed on the first two of five established project phases. These two phases included demolition of the thoroughfare’s northbound lanes and installation of drainage improvements, followed by the construction of new northbound lanes, complete with curbs, gutters, sidewalks. This phase was also set to include the installation of pavement for northbound detour lanes, which will be utilized when focus shifts to construction of the southbound lanes. 

