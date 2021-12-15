Before formally convening the December 15 regular meeting, the Truth or Consequences City Commission paused to welcome newly elected and appointed board members for the formal recitation of their respective oaths of office.
With municipal court judge Beatrice Sanders presiding commissioners Destiny Mitchell, Shelly Harrelson, Merry Jo Fahl and Rolf Hechler each repeated their oaths and were officially sworn-in to their new positions.
All four new commission members will formally begin serving when the board gathers for the next regular meeting, presently scheduled for Wednesday, January 12.
•Commissioners later paused the session for another short ceremony. Mayor pro-tem Amanda Forrister recognized departing commissioners Sandra Whitehead, Frances Luna and Paul Baca, who were all participating in their final session. Forrister shared her appreciation for the efforts and assistance she has received from all three commissioners during her term and then presented each with a personalized public service award.
•In addressing the morning’s action items, commissioners approved the publication of three proposed ordinances. Ordinance Number 723 seeks execution and delivery of a $1.32 million loan to purchase a new electric transformer. Ordinance Number 724 asks for commission approval of a bridge loan to effect a near five million dollar water infrastructure improvement project and Ordinance Number 725 pertains to a number of proposed revisions to the city’s Animal Control codes relating to the animal shelter.
•Further action taken during the December 15 session included approval of a resolution that will advance the Cantrell Dam rehabilitation project, endorsement of a bid award for an electrical upgrade project, and board support for the transfer of a generator from Sierra County to be utilized for backup of communication equipment located on Water Tank Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.