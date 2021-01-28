Following the receipt of summary statements from two of three local citizens that formally appealed the installation of new Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) “smart meter” technology January 27, Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) City Commission members chose to implement an opt-out method for these and similarly minded utility customers.
Commissioners recognized how mandating 100-percent compliance with the AMI system was not truly a feasible approach, but also were in agreement that the city should be adequately compensated for time and effort required in maintaining older technology. In this regard, board members moved on to unanimously approve the introduction of a $50 per month (for regular manual meter reading) for any customer that might choose to opt out of the AMI program.
•Prior to this discussion and action, commissioners were alerted by a public comment to a number of large billing fluctuations being experienced by utility customers recently connected to the AMI metering system. In response to this comment, city manager Morris Madrid said the primary issue appeared to be the insertion of odd billing periods, which translated into significantly larger, or smaller bills for many customers. He said a related notice had been sent to all utility customers and encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to contact the city’s utility office for further information.
•The January 27 commission meeting also saw board members approve resolutions affirming two second-quarter budget adjustments and the updating of an existing water asset management plan. The session further included selection of continuing water line improvements as a project goal for available Community Development Block Grant revenues, as well as a detailed review of the city’s revenues and expenditures for the second quarter of the current fiscal cycle.
