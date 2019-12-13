IMG_8666.JPG
Buy Now

With the crowd joining Mayor Sandra Whitehead in an official countdown Friday evening, December 13, the switch was thrown at Evelyn Renfro Park, and the City of T-or-C formally welcomed the Christmas season with a dazzling array of colorful lights and displays. Shortly after festivities surrounding the city’s Christmas tree concluded, crowds of holiday revelers made their way to spots along Main Street and Broadway, where they were presented with a very impressive light parade and participated in a festive celebration of the holiday season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.