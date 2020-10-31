IMG_5393.JPG-Utility Office Artists & Crew 10-30-20 .JPG

Doing their part to keep the spirit of Halloween alive and fun, artists and staff members with the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Utility Department set aside regular operations of the drive-up window to safely welcome and reward holiday revelers Friday afternoon, October 30. While not quite the same as regular trick or treating, the team’s creative efforts and friendly demeanor successfully shared candy and an hearty Halloween greeting to a steady line of appreciative youngsters.  

