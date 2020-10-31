Doing their part to keep the spirit of Halloween alive and fun, artists and staff members with the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Utility Department set aside regular operations of the drive-up window to safely welcome and reward holiday revelers Friday afternoon, October 30. While not quite the same as regular trick or treating, the team’s creative efforts and friendly demeanor successfully shared candy and an hearty Halloween greeting to a steady line of appreciative youngsters.
Latest News
- T-or-C Hosts Drive-Up Trick or Treat
- Rebel Roadrunner Opens Doors
- KEEPING AN EYE ON THE TIGERS: We Are Tigers Announces New Projects
- SVH Welcomes New CEO
- Officer Involved Shooting Shuts Down I-25
- Resolution On Mexican Spotted Owl Litigation Moves Forest Restoration Forward
- NMSU Developing Perfect Green Chile Pepper For Mechanical Harvest
- Bureau Of Land Management New Mexico State Office Opens Notice Period For Lease Sale Stipulations
Most Popular
Articles
- Rebel Roadrunner Opens Doors
- Snow Day!
- SVH Bids Adieu To Faulkner
- City Supports Added Veterans Services
- T-or-C Hosts Drive-Up Trick or Treat
- Bureau Of Land Management New Mexico State Office Opens Notice Period For Lease Sale Stipulations
- EB Health Clinic Opens Doors
- BLUE STAR PROJECT
- City of T-or-C Covid Update
- NOT MY DAD’S REPUBLICAN PARTY
Images
Videos
Commented
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:27:08 AM
Sunset: 06:17:31 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28 AM
Sunset: 05:16:37 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:53 AM
Sunset: 05:15:44 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:29:46 AM
Sunset: 05:14:53 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:30:39 AM
Sunset: 05:14:03 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:31:33 AM
Sunset: 05:13:14 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:32:26 AM
Sunset: 05:12:27 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.