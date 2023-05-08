Truth or Consequences City Commission members and key administrative staff initiated a thorough examination of the municipality’s budget, in the first of two scheduled full day workshop sessions Monday, May 8.
With the fiscal year set to close June 30 and the new fiscal year to begin the following day, July 1, city leaders are tasked with scrutinizing departmental and all other operational necessities, eyeing both limits and goals for the year ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.