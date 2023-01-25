Truth or Consequences City commissioners approved three action items centering on infrastructure upgrades, among other items addressed during the board’s January 25 regular meeting.
After endorsing a Colonias fund application seeking $750,000 for phase-two of the city’s water meter replacement project, board members approved a resolution to begin utilizing the three million dollar bond package supported by voters last year. Commission members then joined in further another resolution that will seek 20 million dollars for major water system improvements from the New Mexico Finance Authority’s Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund.
•Commissioners also endorsed a proposed agreement with local developer Randy Ashbaugh, who is seeking to build an addition to the NMDOT’s Date Street Roundabout Project near the Highway 181 interchange. Board members acknowledged the addition would benefit future development and were assured that Ashbaugh would be responsible for meeting all costs and requirements associated with this project, before joining in approval of the measure.
•Other action items approved by commissioners during the January 25 session included an extension of the city’s contract with the South Central Solid Waste Authority, a renewed contract to provide animal control services for the Village of Williamsburg and a comprehensive revision of the T-or-C Police Department’s policies and procedures.
•The morning’s session also saw the board approve the appointment of Ken Moran to the Public Utility Advisory Board and the initiation of a new credit card payment process for the utility department. Commissioners further endorsed a contract extension for city manager Swingle, which will assure he will remain on staff until this year’s preliminary budget submission is completed on or before May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.