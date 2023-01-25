IMG_5751.JPG

Truth or Consequences City commissioners approved three action items centering on infrastructure upgrades, among other items addressed during the board’s January 25 regular meeting.

After endorsing a Colonias fund application seeking $750,000 for phase-two of the city’s water meter replacement project, board members approved a resolution to begin utilizing the three million dollar bond package supported by voters last year. Commission members then joined in further another resolution that will seek 20 million dollars for major water system improvements from the New Mexico Finance Authority’s Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.