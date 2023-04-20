With a special ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday, April 15, representatives of the Truth or Consequences and Sierra County Chamber of Commerce, MainStreet T-or-C, the Rotary Club of T-or-C and the municipal government of T-or-C, officially welcomed T-or-C Guided Tours, LLC to the downtown’s business district.
This new company has partnered with Polaris Adventures to provide a fleet of RZR XP 4 1000 RZR vehicles for local excursions, and is located in the historic Hot Springs Trading Post building at 115 S. Date St.
"We've only been living here since last July, but we have fallen in love with the people, history, unique towns and natural beauty that exist here in Sierra County," said Stacy Hoyt, who owns and is managing the operation with her husband, Andy. "We quickly realized that there was a need for a business that provides ways for others to experience the beauty that exists in the remote areas around us. We want to provide adventures that also educate on trail etiquette, respect for ranchers and cattle, appreciation for wildlife and preservation of historical artifacts."
