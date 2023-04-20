With a special ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday, April 15, representatives of the Truth or Consequences and Sierra County Chamber of Commerce, MainStreet T-or-C, the Rotary Club of T-or-C and the municipal government of T-or-C, officially welcomed T-or-C Guided Tours, LLC to the downtown’s business district. 

This new company has partnered with Polaris Adventures to provide a fleet of RZR XP 4 1000 RZR vehicles for local excursions, and is located in the historic Hot Springs Trading Post building at 115 S. Date St.

