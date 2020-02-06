A wide assortment of local and regional vendors specializing in health and beneficial life choices joined with a host of informative speakers, talented performers and other unique offerings for the two-day “Live Long and Prosper” healthy living festival February 1 and 2. Sponsored by Advocates for “A City Of Health,” last weekend’s event featured more than 60 registered vendors and participants, as well as a line up of more than 24 speakers covering subjects ranging from spinal analysis to regenerative grazing. Throughout the civic center’s Ralph Edwards Auditorium, vendors offered guests insight into an amazing array of health-related products, beneficial therapies and many other valuable options geared toward living a more healthful life. Alongside these impressive offerings, the gathering also featured bodywork specialists and opportunities for visitors to experience massage and reflexology among other helpful therapies.
T-or-C Gathering Promotes Healthy Living
Chuck Wentworth
