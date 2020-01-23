In a regular meeting filled with special presentations and discussion of pending issues, the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission opted to proceed with the planned renovation of Ralph Edwards Park January 22. While taking no formal action, commissioners urged city manager Morris Madrid to move forward with phase-one construction this spring. In doing this, board members noted a failure to complete irrigation work by mid-May would negate an approximate $51,000 New Mexico Clean and Beautiful grant specifically targeting this improvement.
Wednesday’s session was also highlighted by a water rate study report, provided by Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC) representative Karl Pennock. Contracted by the US Department of Agriculture to assure the city’s ability to manage an approximate $9.4 million water system improvement grant/loan offer, the RCAC recently completed a comprehensive evaluation of T-or-C’s water rates and structure. Balanced against the city’s current and future infrastructure needs, Pennock said a minimum rate increase of just over ten-dollars in the average base residential and commercial rates would be necessary to secure the USDA funding. In addition, he outlined how the potential adoption of a three-percent annual rate increase over subsequent years could effectively provide the city sufficient funding to cover operations, maintenance and future upgrades of the municipal water infrastructure.
Attending to other issues, the commission directed members of the Public Utility Advisory Board to reexamine the city’s solar energy program, and confirmed ongoing efforts to refine city codes relating to live/work options in the downtown business district. While further receiving presentations from Elephant Butte Lake State Park Superintendent Dr. Lillis Urban, Geronimo Trails Scenic Byways volunteer/coordinator LaRena Miller, Wilson & Company representative Alfredo Holguin and T-or-C Police Chief Michael Apodaca, the only formal action during Wednesday’s meeting, saw board members unanimously approve the reappointment of C. Earl Greer to the T-or-C Housing Authority Board.
