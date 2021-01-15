With only a modest amount of encouragement from commissioner Frances Luna January 13, the Truth or Consequences City Commission quickly agreed a renewed economic development initiative for the city and neighboring communities was necessary. Recognizing the effects of COVID-19 upon the area’s businesses, Luna recommended an approach similar to the long-defunct Sierra County Economic Development Organization. While mayor Sandra Whitehead cautioned that such an effort would require a true commitment to communication by all potential parties, she and fellow commission members expressed full support for Luna’s suggestion, as well as her willingness to take the lead in setting the renewed idea into motion.
The Wednesday morning session further included approval of a property exchange between the city and Ashbaugh Construction, as well as a report by Luna , which alerted the board to a new array of license plate reading cameras recently installed along South Broadway, Third Avenue and North Date Street.
The January 13 meeting further included a formal proclamation designating January 24-through-30 as “School Choice Week” throughout the city, a report from T-or-C Film Liaison Cary “Jagger” Gustin, as well as updates regarding several ongoing projects, along with other standard board and department reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.