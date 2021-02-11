Offering a cooperative business model to enhance the local economy, build sustainable agriculture networks and community cooperation. That’s what the Food Cooperative is all about.
Join us on Tuesday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. on ZOOM to learn more and share community interest. Go to https://zoom.us/j/92512656813
Please participate in a quick online survey for us to better understand community needs.
A link can be found on our Facebook group: T-or-C Food Co-op, or the MainStreet website at torcmainstreet.org.
