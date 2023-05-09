IMG_8632.JPG-City Budget Wkshp 5-8-23 SA 2-3 col.JPG
JSH2398

After joining with community members for Fiesta 2023 and three full day’s of related activities, members of the Truth or Consequences City Commission and lead administrative staff returned to work in earnest, with two full day budget workshops Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9. The 2023/2024 Fiscal Year is poised to begin July 1. City leaders are facing the annual task of accounting for the current year’s expenditures, while also setting department budgets and fiscal goals to assure ongoing operations. At the same time, commissioners are keen to further numerous major projects and to overall improve the city’s fiscal stability. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.