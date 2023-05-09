After joining with community members for Fiesta 2023 and three full day’s of related activities, members of the Truth or Consequences City Commission and lead administrative staff returned to work in earnest, with two full day budget workshops Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9. The 2023/2024 Fiscal Year is poised to begin July 1. City leaders are facing the annual task of accounting for the current year’s expenditures, while also setting department budgets and fiscal goals to assure ongoing operations. At the same time, commissioners are keen to further numerous major projects and to overall improve the city’s fiscal stability.
T-or-C Focus Returns To The Budget
Chuck Wentworth
