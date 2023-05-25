After first recognizing the Hot Spring’s High School Scat Cats Envirothon team for capturing first place in state competition for the eleventh time in 12 years, and also acknowledging the American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary’s Memorial Day Poppy drive, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners moved forward to address a full agenda of action items Wednesday, May 24.
Perhaps the most significant action for many area residents, was the board’s finalization of an approximate $7 million loan/grant agreement with the US Department of Agriculture for water system improvements. Following a public hearing and a review of the agreement by Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead, commissioners joined in unanimously approving the associated ordinance, No. 754.
The board then moved forward to accept the city’s 2021/2022 FY audit, which was also presented by Muirhead. During the review he said the audit was returned with very positive unmodified opinion, before outlining one finding, which commissioners were told had already been addressed by the administration.
Wednesday’s regular meeting also included unanimous approval of the 2023/2024 interim budget, the final endorsement of two cell tower lease agreements, as well as full support of an election resolution assuring three available commission seats will appear on Sierra County’s local election ballot in November.
Commissioners further approved a tenant lease agreement with the Matthew 25 Food Pantry, extended an agreement with the Experimental Aircraft Association for use of an airport hangar, and joined in endorsing a series of board appointments.
