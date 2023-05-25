IMG_9020.JPG-Scat Cats & Board.JPG
JSH2398

After first recognizing the Hot Spring’s High School Scat Cats Envirothon team for capturing first place in state competition for the eleventh time in 12 years, and also acknowledging the American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary’s Memorial Day Poppy drive, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners moved forward to address a full agenda of action items Wednesday, May 24. 

Perhaps the most significant action for many area residents, was the board’s finalization of an approximate $7 million loan/grant agreement with the US Department of Agriculture for water system improvements. Following a public hearing and a review of the agreement by Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead, commissioners joined in unanimously approving the associated ordinance, No. 754.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.