Before convening the October 26 regular meeting, the Truth or Consequences City Commission held a workshop aimed at reviewing a number of recognized issues concerning the municipality’s geothermal waters. 

While the discussion raised a variety of issues and potential concerns, the workshop closed with an acknowledgment of city manager Bruce Swingle’s suggestion that further detailed study of the supporting aquifer was in order.

