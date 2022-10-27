Before convening the October 26 regular meeting, the Truth or Consequences City Commission held a workshop aimed at reviewing a number of recognized issues concerning the municipality’s geothermal waters.
While the discussion raised a variety of issues and potential concerns, the workshop closed with an acknowledgment of city manager Bruce Swingle’s suggestion that further detailed study of the supporting aquifer was in order.
After moving into the morning’s regular meeting, commissioners conducted a public hearing and then approved an ordinance aimed at better securing lodgers tax from short-term AirBnB rentals.
Board members went on to render majority approval of the long scrutinized “solar” ordinance, which pertains to the city’s Customer Generated Renewable Energy Program.
Other action included the approval of an $18,000 lodgers tax allotment to Sierra County 4H/Extension for the purchase of a tent and livestock panels, renewal of a TDS contract and postponement of two special use permit requests.
The morning session further included an announcement by the city manager that the popular Lee Belle Johnson building would have to be closed, due to structural issues.
