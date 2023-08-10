Truth or Consequences City Commissioners acknowledged a number of employee service milestones, okayed a bid award for the acquisition of five electric transformers and tended to several other items of business during the board’s August 9 regular meeting. Aside from these measures, standard reports and updates, the morning’s session was highlighted by the commission’s endorsement of a recently completed rate study focusing on the city’s electric utility services.
Following up on a presentation he provided city leaders during their June 14 regular meeting, Craig Brown, representing the 1898 & Company consultant firm, led the board through conclusions and recommendations that emerged from the review.
Brown, who was attending remotely, began by emphasizing how the city has not instituted an electric rate increase in at least 20 years, while operational, maintenance and staffing costs have continued to rise. He also noted how the current electric power purchase rates are approximately twice the cost now passed along through the monthly Energy Cost Adjustment (ECA) to utility customers.
Brown relayed how these issues, combined with the city’s past practice of utilizing electric department revenue to support the general fund, have prevented the electric department from adequately addressing operational and long term maintenance needs. He told commissioners this situation has placed the electric department at risk of “going negative,” and said therefore one of the primary objectives would be to assure the department can become a self-sustaining operation.
Recognizing that an immediate increase to accomplish this goal might place an undue burden upon many utility customers, Brown outlined a five year plan to increase rates and to bring the electric department steadily toward a self-sustaining position. In this regard, he said his firm was recommending a five-year phased approach, to both set adequate rates and to bring the ECA rate to 100-percent of actual power purchase costs.
Brown relayed to commissioners how this plan would seek to bring customer rates up in two consecutive annual increases, followed by additional, albeit less substantial increases to bring the ECA rate in line. He said the impact of the proposed move was anticipated to increase the average residential customers’ rate by approximately $17 per month. It was noted that the average residential customer was considered to utilize approximately 600 Kilowatt hours per month.
Commissioners were told that depending upon actual demand, the proposed increases would likely raise the average small commercial customer’s rate between $25 to $85 per month, and large commercial customer rates from $200 to $300 per month.
In discussion, mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler noted how the proposed plan would implement increases through 2027, and suggested the board might consider imposing annual cost of living increases for 2028 and beyond.
With this noted, mayor Forrister called upon public utility advisory board chairman George Szigeti and fellow members for comments regarding the proposal.
Szigeti pointed out that the rate increase figures pertained only to the first annual increase and suggested the actual increase realized by residential customers would be nearer $14.50 for the first year and nearer $17.50 for the second annual increase. This noted, Szigeti said while this may sound like a lot to many, the proposed increase would be in line with rates charged by most other communities.
The PUAB chairman told commissioners the proposed increase was really needed and indicated he was in support of the measure.
Commissioners also heard brief statements from PUAB members Don Armijo and Gil Avelar, both former career employees with the city’s streets and electric departments, respectively. Armijo noted how the need for electric rate increases had been discussed and proposed for many years, only to have city leaders set the issue set aside in favor of other more immediate concerns. Avelar indicated he was personally pleased to see the rate study conducted and commission members prepared to address the issue. Concurring with Armijo, Avelar said rate adjustments have been needed for a long time and otherwise expressed support for the move.
Board members then called upon electric department manager Bo Easley and utility office manager Sonya Renfro to share their perspectives. Mayor pro-tem Hechler first gained Easley’s confirmation that the proposed increase would be sufficient to meet his department’s needs. Stating he felt the increase would be adequate, Easley also emphasized that it has actually been a full 22 years since the city enacted an electric rate adjustment, indicating he felt the move was both necessary and appropriate.
Supporting the mayor pro-tem’s comment, mayor Forrister then emphasized her desire for the city to maintain effective rates beyond the proposed five year true up. She suggested the board consider including annual cost of living increases of three-to-five percent for 2028 and into the future, to assure the electric department would continue to realize sufficient revenue to meet all necessary operational, maintenance and developmental needs.
Utility office manager Renfro also expressed support for the proposed increase and agreed with the mayor that an annual three-to-five percent cost of living increase would be appropriate moving forward beyond the rate study’s proposals.
City manager Angie Gonzales told commissioners she was surprised to find the city had not implemented an electric rate increase in 22 years. She said the commission and administration needed to protect the general fund and in this regard, must be managing the electric department enterprise fund as a business and likewise collecting sufficient fees.
After indicating she too supported the proposed rate adjustments and annual cost of living increases, commissioner Merry Jo Fahl said she wanted to assure future commissions could not easily back away from the proposed annual adjustments. In this regard, she urged the administrative team to consider this point when drafting a formal ordinance and further noted pleasure in seeing support for the move expressed by members of the PUAB and city staff.
With commissioners indicating agreement, Hechler entered a motion to accept the electric rate study and directing the city attorney to prepare a formal ordinance for consideration, with the addition of annual cost of living increases for 2028 and beyond.
Following a formal second, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the motion.
Once the associated ordinance is drafted, the measure will return to commissioners for initial consideration and potential publication. If approved, the ordinance will be duly published, before returning once more to the commission for a formal public hearing and final consideration.
WATER SYSTEM UPDATE
City manager Gonzales confirmed as of the morning’s session, water department staff members were addressing a list of 22 reported system leaks. She noted how many of these issues actually involve multiple leaks at a given site and expressed support for department staff members for their ongoing efforts.
Gonzales also confirmed the completion of repairs to the municipality’s water well No. Six and said a similar renovation of water well No. Eight was expected to be completed within approximately ten days. She told commissioners each of the well renovations cost approximately $55,000 and said the city was utilizing revenue acquired through federal COVID-19 funding to address both projects.
OTHER BOARD ACTION
•Commissioners unanimously approved a bid award of approximately $165,000 to Albuquerque-based Western United Electric Supply for the acquisition of five new electric transformers. Electric department manager Easley expressed support for the purchase, noting how the current delivery timeline for new transformers was between 30-to-32 weeks and confirming the components would be required for new housing now under construction along Wyona Street.
•Board members also unanimously endorsed two allocations recommended by the city’s lodgers tax board. One measure will provide approximately $1,500 to the Sierra County Chamber of Commerce for billboard advertisements to be placed in the previously approved “art park,” slated for development at the corner of Clancy and Main Streets. The second measure will provide $3,250 to MainStreet T-or-C to assist with promotions for a Desert Ultra Race set to be held Saturday, October 28.
•City attorney Jay Rubin noted that while board members duly approved a requested variance for properties on Wyona Street during their previous session, the measure was contested during the associated public hearing. He noted that because of the voiced opposition, it was possible that the commission’s decision could be further contested. Should such a situation come to pass, Rubin said the city commission would be required to approve an order confirming their actions leading up to the final decision. To assure the city would be prepared for such a potential request, Rubin gained the commission’s unanimous approval of a formal order outlining the decision making process leading to the board’s final action.
•Commissioners further approved three purchase requisitions exceeding $20,000, which were all noted to be within the city’s current budget, and to attract potential applicants, also joined in approving a change of the assistant city clerk’s job description to a city clerk administrative assistant post.
