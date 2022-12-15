In their final regular meeting of 2022, Wednesday morning, December 14, Truth or Consequences City Commission members received an initial engineering report detailing the status of the Cantrell Dam, and in later action approved a proposed animal control agreement with the Village of Williamsburg.
Commissioners also approved a measure forwarding a final decision regarding the planned dissolution of the municipal court to the state’s supreme court.
