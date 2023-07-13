The Truth or Consequences City Commission’s July 12 regular meeting saw board members renew agreements with the Tiger Sharks Swim Team and electrical consultant Triple H Solar, and approve the police department’s acquisition of ten new computers with available grant revenue.
Commissioners also endorsed a $40,800 project match for the development of a community roadway safety plan, and agreed to seek the use of lodgers tax funding for the purchase of new portable event bleachers.
Aside from these action items, regular updates and a number of reports, the morning’s session centered on discussion concerning a proposed structural revision of the city’s advisory boards, as well as potential long range goals pertaining to the JA Hodges swimming pool and municipal golf course
In first addressing a request by assistant city manager Traci Alvarez to review the city’s advisory board structure, commission members recognized a long standing issue with securing volunteers to fill the established advisory boards and persistent procedural concerns. The board was told how preparations for each advisory board meeting require near 20 hours for city staffers to complete, and how the frequent inability of advisory boards to seat a quorum of members results in an inordinate amount of wasted effort, along with considerable overtime for attending employees.
Alvarez encouraged commissioners to consider combining several boards into a single Community Development Board, and in discussion, board members expressed support for the proposal, emphasizing a desire to streamline board operations, as well as to more closely adhere to established procedures and protocols.
Later in the session, during a discussion pertaining to this year’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler noted how the city’s swimming pool and golf course require nearly $400,000 in annual support, while falling far short of returning this revenue every year. Recognizing the swimming pool is now near 70 years old and pointing out how the golf course regularly caters to only a small number of players, Hechler suggested one of the city’s top priority goals should be the development of a new multi-generational recreation complex. Towards this goal, he recommended consideration of a plan to modify and/or potentially eliminate the golf course, in favor of developing both the recreational complex and a more useful green space.
