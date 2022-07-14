After chairman Ingo Hoeppner called the regular meeting of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to order Monday, July 11, members moved through agenda preliminaries and then turned to accept public comments from a group of citizens on hand for the evening’s session.
Taking the opportunity, Sierra County Youth Soccer Association President Scott Stratton shared several concerns regarding the non-profit organization’s present relationship with the city. Primary among these concerns, was the recent park fee increases adopted by the city commission June 22, which he stressed came as a surprise to the SCYSA board and occurred after the organization’s player registration period for its upcoming season had concluded.
While emphasizing the SCYSA received no prior notice of the potential fee changes, Stratton noted the league would nonetheless be obliged to pay the higher costs. As the city’s revisions took place after league registration, he told the board that the SCYSA had no opportunity to adjust participant fees and therefore was now hard pressed to cover the increase. This stated, Stratton suggested the SCYSA presently had no option but to somehow pay the fee and hope for city leaders to provide at least some partial refund to the organization.
The SCYSA president estimated that a per-player fee hike of near 50-percent, from the present $30 to near $45 would be required to adequately compensate for the city’s revisions. Stratton outlined how the SCYSA’s assessed fees cover a wide range of needs, including equipment, uniforms and other items required for league play, in addition to costs imposed by the city. He pointed out how a number of the youth soccer league’s participants reside in economically challenged households and suggested the added cost would not only be burdensome to the families concerned, but might actually prevent some young players from participating.
Stratton then read a letter from New Mexico Youth Soccer Association Executive Director Gloria Faber, which was recently addressed to the city commission and administration, and outlined the state organization’s concerns.
The letter first emphasized how the SCYSA has served T-or-C and surrounding communities of Sierra County for eleven years and has grown to include an average of 140 young players every season. Faber also concurred that the city’s decision to raise park fees after the league registration period was completed placed an undue burden on the SCYSA. She urged the T-or-C commission to consider an exemption or to at least delay implementation of the new fees for the SCYSA.
In discussion, advisory board secretary Jeni Neeley noted how the local swim team encountered a similar situation with an increase in city fees several years ago. She acknowledged the difficulties being faced by the SCYSA. While encouraging Stratton and league leaders to further their present challenge of the fee hike, Neeley pointed out how swim team supporters opted to engage in self-generated fund raising initiatives, which at that time ultimately proved to be of assistance in addressing municipal cost increases. She expressed a personal desire to assist the SCYSA in formulating potential fundraising programs and invited league representatives to contact her in this regard.
Although sharing an appreciation for Neely’s suggestion and the advisory board’s expressed support for the SCYSA, Stratton said the evening’s session represented only a first step toward what would hopefully be an overall change in the city’s position toward youth sports. After noting how the community provides very few structured recreational options for young residents and how social issues such as substance abuse and crime remain a primary social concern, the SCYSA president suggested the city needed to improve its relationship with all local organizations providing recreational options for the community’s youth. In this regard, he told the advisory board that the SCYSA would be addressing the city commission during their upcoming July 27 regular meeting. Stratton added that he has been initiating discussions with other youth organization leaders throughout the community and he suggested a growing number of citizens were now committed to advancing concerns like those expressed during the evening’s session; in hopes of creating an improved recreational landscape for the city’s young people.
•Additional comments from SCYSA board members on hand for the evening’s session pointed out concerns about the future disposition of a storage building purchased and maintained by the organization. Parks and recreation department manager Sean Barnes acknowledged current plans to improve facilities at the Louis Armijo Sports Complex, beginning with the development of a new storage area for organized league supplies. While supporting Barnes’ efforts, Stratton and league leaders noted how some of their equipment, such as a gas-operated sprayer might not be appropriately stored in such a municipal building. Instead, league officials expressed hope that the SCYSA’s present storage building might be relocated nearer the designated soccer field complex and Barnes indicated this would likely be an achievable goal.
SCYSA representatives further pointed to long-standing issues regarding the city’s designated soccer fields, noting how efforts to provide a playable surface have thus far proven unsuccessful and urged the municipality to honor the original intent of creating an attractive soccer facility.
SWIMMING POOL UPDATE
During public comment, advisory board members were questioned about the municipal swimming pool’s present policy, which provides lap swim lanes on a first come, first serve basis. It was noted how the impacts of COVID-19 health restrictions prompted the implementation of policy changes over the past two years, which allowed citizens to reserve lanes during lap swim sessions. While the initial temporary nature of the policy revision was recognized, board members were nonetheless encouraged to support a return to the reservation option, as well as to consider other ways to improve accommodations for lap swimmers.
Community Services Director OJ Hechler pointed out how the swimming pool staff has been working through a series of scheduling adjustments, in hopes of meeting patron needs and desires a fully as might be possible. He noted the public comments regarding lap swimming and in addition to fielding a number of suggested changes, said the facility’s staff would take these concerns into consideration.
Hechler’s update regarding the swimming pool also noted how the facility was recently closed for two days to effect improvements required following a recent state inspection. He told the board necessary items such as painting of the locker rooms and shower areas, along with restoration of water fountains and other repairs were successfully completed.
Hechler relayed how a valued member of the pool’s lifeguard staff had recently resigned, creating an immediate need for a part-time lifeguard and a renewed call for any interested applicants. This need aside, he affirmed the facility is now welcoming patrons for open swim sessions from 1:30 to 3pm Mondays through Fridays, from 4-to-6 pm on Saturdays and from 1:30-to-6pm on Sundays.
In closing, the Community Services Director shared an ongoing effort to assess attendance numbers, and suggested the recent implementation of year-round school might be a significant factor in lower patron numbers recorded thus far this year. Hechler relayed how during the month of June 2021, the swimming pool recorded 1,468 guests, and said this year, the figures for June showed the facility attracted only 800 patrons. Noting he was hopeful for attendance numbers to increase in the coming weeks, Hechler told the board he would continue to monitor the situation and to seek opportunities to bolster community use of the facility.
MEETING TIME CHANGE APPROVED
Although not an action item on the evening’s agenda, board member Carole Wheeler reminded members of a potential schedule change request made by assistant city manager Traci Alvarez’ during the board’s regular meeting in June. In her request, Alvarez had noted an effort to encourage advisory boards to schedule their meetings during working hours, so as to minimize the amount of overtime pay and added obligation required for staff participation. While not demanding a change, Alvarez nonetheless encouraged the parks and recreation advisory board to consider altering their standard 6pm meeting time.
Though expressing support for the city’s desire to reduce overtime costs, board members also acknowledged personal scheduling issues and public comments suggesting that evening meetings would provide a better opportunity for working citizens to regularly participate.
Ultimately, the advisory board’s members agreed to a modest adjustment, opting to move up their regular monthly meetings to 5:30 pm start beginning with their next regular meeting, presently set for Monday, August 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.