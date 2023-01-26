One of three action items focusing on infrastructure upgrades the Truth or Consequences City Commission tended to Wednesday, January 25, was the approval of proposed Resolution 26-22/23, which authorized submission of an application to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.
City manager Bruce Swingle told the board this was an initial step to acquire bond revenue funding approved by voters in last November’s General Election. He noted that the measure would utilize the $3 million targeted toward street, water and wastewater improvements.
Commissioners welcomed Bosque Advisors LLC representative Mark Valenzuela, who participated in the board’s annual strategic retreat last year and also oversaw development of the successful bond initiative.
In addressing the measure, Valenzuela first confirmed the approved bond initiative would engage a 2.5 mil property tax increase later this year, which he said would likely raise the annual tax on properties valued at $150,000, by approximately $100-to-$125.
To minimize interest rates and assure swift repayment of principal obligations, Valenzuela said the available bonds would be sold in four stages, with the city seeking to utilize $750,000 per year for the next four years. City manager Swingle told commissioners this approach would benefit the municipality and said it was in keeping with the board’s established desire to use the bond revenue as seed money for larger federal funding support.
After commissioner Merry Jo Fahl confirmed the property tax increase would appear on local bills this fall, mayor Amanda Forrister thanked area voters for approving the bond measures and suggested the funding would a significant and direct affect upon the community. The mayor then accepted a motion to approve the resolution, which was endorsed by an unanimous vote.
•Commissioners approved two other funding applications that also targeted future infrastructure improvements. Board endorsement of Resolution 25-22/23 will seek $750,000 from the NMFA’s Colonias Fund, which assistant city manager Traci Alvarez said would address phase-two of the city’s water meter replacement project. She noted that due to timelines associated with the use of current Colonias revenue, the city wasn’t originally going to seek additional funding from this source this year. However, Alvarez explained how the Colonias fund normally has between $9 and $20 million to distribute toward statewide projects and said this year the available fund would be closer to $64 million. She said this added opportunity prompted the administration to nonetheless move forward with a hopeful application.
Commissioners also unanimously approved Resolution 27-22/23, endorsing an application to the NMFA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. City manager Swingle emphasized how a complete renovation of the municipality’s failing water system would likely require expenditures nearing $150 million. Working with contracted engineers and city water department officials, Swingle said sections of the city were identified as priorities and noted this application would seek approximately $20 million to address the most problematic zone. He told commission members that both NMFA and New Mexico Environment Department authorities are aware of the critical issues the city is facing with the infrastructure failures and recommended this approach toward appropriate for the municipality.
ROUNDABOUT ADDITION OKAYED
Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with local developer Randy Ashbaugh, which would add a fourth connection to the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Date Street Roundabout project at the Highway 181 interchange. The city manager explained how Ashbaugh was seeking this addition to assure future access for the planned development property in this area.
Emphasizing that Ashbaugh would be responsible for all associated costs, Swingle said consultation with NMDOT authorities confirmed the change would first require an approximate $100,000 modification of the existing design, as well as an approximate $30,000 expenditure for a necessary traffic study.
Swingle told commissioners the proposed addition would be in the city’s interest and said once the aforementioned requirements were completed, the proposal would move through the planning and zoning commission before returning to the board for final consideration.
The city manager further pointed out how the Highway 181 roundabout would be the last to be constructed by NMDOT contractors and emphasized that the proposal would be under strict time constraints.
If ultimately endorsed by the commission, Swingle said Ashbaugh would have three years, from the time the NMDOT roundabout is finished, to complete construction of the roadway addition.
With board members acknowledging how such a roadway addition would be beneficial for future development of the community and gaining assurance that the city would not incur any costs associated with the project, the measure was duly endorsed.
TCPD SUPPORT AND REVISIONS APPROVED
Accepting more than a quarter million dollars in Law Enforcement Protection Fund support for the T-or-C Police Department approved by state authorities last year, commissioners readily approved Resolution 24-22/23. The city manager said while details regarding the use of this revenue is still being clarified, the associated revenue would be directed solely toward officer retention and/or recruitment. He told board members the funding would be allocated in three annual payments, with the TCPD receiving $112,000 this year and next year, and a final $56,000 allocation for the third year.
•Commissioners also joined in unanimous support of significant revisions of the TCPD’s policies and procedures introduced by Chief Luis Tavizon. Introducing the measure, Tavizon said the effort was aimed at lessening the city’s liabilities by clarifying procedures for the department’s officers.
City manager Swingle emphasized how the revisions were further aimed toward a future accreditation for the department, aligning the city’s policies and procedures with approved practices employed by other municipalities across the state and nation.
OTHER ACTION AND REPORTS
•With mayor Forrister recusing herself from the proceedings due to her association with the proposed action, commissioners endorsed a planning and zoning board recommendation and approved a special use kennel permit for 3500-3700 East Third Avenue. This property was the focus of a citation issued by a former member of the city’s animal control department for numerous code violations.
Before voting on the measure, commissioners heard a report from code enforcement officer Jamie Sweeney, which detailed how the property was found to provide all appropriate elements for the proposed kenneling operations. Mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler said he also personally inspected the property and said he was satisfied that the applicant had met all of the city’s code requirements.
•After noting how the initial search for city manager candidates has already attracted eight applicants and indicating steps to further the process would soon take place, Swingle introduced a measure to extend his contract with the city for an additional 29 days. The city manager pointed out how his original termination date was set for the first week of May, and then noted how the municipality’s preliminary budget would be due to state authorities by May 31. Recognizing the recent addition of the city’s new Finance Director, Kristie Wilson, Swingle said he did not want to leave the administration before the budget was completed and therefore was suggesting the extension. Board members expressed their appreciation for his consideration, noted the new city manager would likely benefit from this transitional assistance and then joined in unanimously approving the 29 day contract extension.
•Additional action items approved by commissioners included an extension of the city’s contract with the South Central Solid Waste Authority, a renewed agreement to provide animal control services for the Village of Williamsburg, endorsement of a credit card processing change for the utility department and the appointment of former city staffer Ken Moran to the Public Utility Advisory Board.
•During his regular report, city manager Swingle confirmed initial thoughts regarding structural problems with the Lee Belle Johnson Building. He told commissioners engineering consultants found the area’s thermal waters were causing issues with the building’s foundation and recommended a vacation of the facility until the concerns are addressed. Swingle said this would forward a previous decision to relocate the library annex to the Nadyne Gardner Learning Center, and advance an effort to secure a new location for the Geronimo Trail National Scenic Byway visitors center.
•In his regular report, mayor pro-tem Hechler said planning for the 2023 Fiesta was actively moving forward. He confirmed that this year’s celebration would take place May 5-7, and said a return of the popular Taste of the Town was set to take place as the first scheduled event, Saturday, March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.