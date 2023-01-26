Valenzuela & Board 2-3 col w-story.tif

One of three action items focusing on infrastructure upgrades the Truth or Consequences City Commission tended to Wednesday, January 25, was the approval of proposed Resolution 26-22/23, which authorized submission of an application to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. 

City manager Bruce Swingle told the board this was an initial step to acquire bond revenue funding approved by voters in last November’s General Election. He noted that the measure would utilize the $3 million targeted toward street, water and wastewater improvements. 

